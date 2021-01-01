Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6 vs A5 (2020) – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 6 vs A5 (2020)

Оппо Реалми 6
Oppo Realme 6
VS
Оппо А5 (2020)
Oppo A5 (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6 (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Oppo A5 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (287K versus 170K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 77% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 542 and 307 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5 (2020)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6
vs
A5 (2020)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.1% 82.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 25.4 ms -
Contrast 991:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 6
451 nits
A5 (2020) +6%
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme 6 +2%
84.1%
A5 (2020)
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6 and Oppo A5 (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 800 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6 +77%
542
A5 (2020)
307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6 +24%
1730
A5 (2020)
1393
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6 +69%
287372
A5 (2020)
170188
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Rating (153rd and 293rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI ColorOS 7
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) No
Full charging time 0:55 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6
17:04 hr
A5 (2020)
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6
14:00 hr
A5 (2020)
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 6
37:24 hr
A5 (2020)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28.26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix Hi-846 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1.2 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6
86.8 dB
A5 (2020)
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 September 2019
Release date March 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 6. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A5 (2020).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (14.3%)
12 (85.7%)
Total votes: 14

Related comparisons

1. Realme 6 vs Galaxy A51
2. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8
3. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
4. Realme 6 vs Realme 5 Pro
5. Realme 6 vs Realme XT
6. A5 (2020) vs Mi A3
7. A5 (2020) vs Redmi Note 8T
8. A5 (2020) vs Redmi Note 9S
9. A5 (2020) vs Redmi 8
10. A5 (2020) vs Oppo A5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish