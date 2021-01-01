Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6 vs A74 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 6 vs A74 5G

Оппо Реалми 6
VS
Оппо А74 5G
Oppo Realme 6
Oppo A74 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6 (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on March 5, 2020, against the Oppo A74 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 540 and 467 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A74 5G
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (567 against 445 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6
vs
A74 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 83.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.7% 99.9%
PWM Not detected 2404 Hz
Response time 25.4 ms 28.6 ms
Contrast 991:1 1663:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 6
445 nits
A74 5G +27%
567 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 6
84.1%
A74 5G
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6 and Oppo A74 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Adreno 619
GPU clock 800 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~46 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6 +16%
540
A74 5G
467
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6 +6%
1715
A74 5G
1617
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6
283006
A74 5G
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM Realme UI ColorOS 11.1
OS size 13 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6
17:04 hr
A74 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6
14:00 hr
A74 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 6
37:24 hr
A74 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 6 15
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6
87.4 dB
A74 5G +3%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 April 2021
Release date March 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 371 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo A74 5G. It has a better display, software, battery life, connectivity, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Oppo Realme 6
2. Samsung Galaxy M31 or Oppo Realme 6
3. Samsung Galaxy M21 or Oppo Realme 6
4. Oppo Realme 5 or Oppo Realme 6
5. Oppo Realme 6 Pro or Oppo Realme 6
6. Oppo Realme X7 or Oppo A74 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G or Oppo A74 5G
8. Oppo F19 Pro or Oppo A74 5G
9. Oppo F19 or Oppo A74 5G
10. Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G or Oppo A74 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish