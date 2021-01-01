Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6i vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6i (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6i
  • Shows 109% longer battery life (186 vs 89 hours)
  • Comes with 1250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (521 against 452 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (377K versus 202K)
  • 53% higher pixel density (412 vs 270 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 73% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 674 and 389 points
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6i
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1600 x 720 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.3% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% 98.6%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 31 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast 1992:1 875:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 6i +15%
521 nits
Honor 20
452 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme 6i
82.3%
Honor 20 +2%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6i and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 950 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6i
389
Honor 20 +73%
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6i
1314
Honor 20 +80%
2360
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6i
202372
Honor 20 +86%
377088
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (224th and 103rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI 1.0 Magic 3.1
OS size 16 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:17 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6i +123%
29:59 hr
Honor 20
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6i +45%
20:55 hr
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 6i +7%
34:59 hr
Honor 20
32:20 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (1st and 104th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6i +6%
85.6 dB
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2020 May 2019
Release date March 2020 June 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.57 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20 is definitely a better buy.

