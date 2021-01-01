Oppo Realme 6i vs Huawei Honor 8A
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6i (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6i
- Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
- 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (202K versus 108K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
- Weighs 41 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|1600 x 720 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82.3%
|79.52%
|RGB color space
|93.4%
|98.1%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|31 ms
|36.4 ms
|Contrast
|1992:1
|1111:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Green
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|16 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 45 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:17 hr
|3:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|January 2019
|Release date
|March 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|0.154 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.57 W/kg
|0.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6i is definitely a better buy.
