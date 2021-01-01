Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6i vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6i (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6i
  • Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (202K versus 108K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Weighs 41 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6i
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1600 x 720 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.3% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% 98.1%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 31 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 1992:1 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 6i
521 nits
Honor 8A +3%
535 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Realme 6i +3%
82.3%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6i and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6i +120%
389
Honor 8A
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6i +46%
1314
Honor 8A
899
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6i +86%
202372
Honor 8A
108544

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 9
OS size 16 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 45 min) No
Full charging time 1:17 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6i
29:59 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6i
20:55 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 6i
34:59 hr
Honor 8A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6i
85.6 dB
Honor 8A +4%
89.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 January 2019
Release date March 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.57 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6i is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

