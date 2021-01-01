Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6i vs Note 8 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6i (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Infinix Note 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6i
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (522 against 471 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 8
  • 43% higher pixel density (387 vs 270 PPI)
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6i
vs
Note 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9
PPI 270 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 83%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 31 ms -
Contrast 1992:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 6i +11%
522 nits
Note 8
471 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 175.3 mm (6.9 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 78.8 mm (3.1 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Green Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 6i
82.3%
Note 8 +1%
83%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6i and Infinix Note 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6i +4%
386
Note 8
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6i +2%
1320
Note 8
1288
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6i
199945
Note 8
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 XOS 7.1
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 85 min)
Full charging time 1:17 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6i
29:59 hr
Note 8
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6i
20:55 hr
Note 8
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 6i
34:59 hr
Note 8
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No -
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6i
86.4 dB
Note 8
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 October 2020
Release date March 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 169 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 8. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 6i.

