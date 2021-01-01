Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6i vs Oppo A52 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 6i vs Oppo A52

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6i (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6i
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (202K versus 171K)
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (521 against 470 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 389 and 314 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6i
vs
Oppo A52

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1600 x 720 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.3% 82.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% 98.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 31 ms 31.8 ms
Contrast 1992:1 1587:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 6i +11%
521 nits
Oppo A52
470 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme 6i
82.3%
Oppo A52
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6i and Oppo A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6i +24%
389
Oppo A52
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6i
1314
Oppo A52 +5%
1374
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6i +18%
202372
Oppo A52
171553
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (224th and 287th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 16 GB 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 45 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:17 hr 2:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6i
29:59 hr
Oppo A52
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6i
20:55 hr
Oppo A52
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 6i
34:59 hr
Oppo A52
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6i
85.6 dB
Oppo A52 +6%
90.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 April 2020
Release date March 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A52. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 6i.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (53.8%)
6 (46.2%)
Total votes: 13

