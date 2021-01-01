Oppo Realme 6i vs Oppo A52
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6i (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6i
- 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (202K versus 171K)
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (521 against 470 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 389 and 314 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
- 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1600 x 720 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82.3%
|82.7%
|RGB color space
|93.4%
|98.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|31 ms
|31.8 ms
|Contrast
|1992:1
|1587:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Green
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark (224th and 287th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|ColorOS 7.1
|OS size
|16 GB
|16.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 45 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:17 hr
|2:37 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|12
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|April 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.57 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A52. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 6i.
Cast your vote
7 (53.8%)
6 (46.2%)
Total votes: 13