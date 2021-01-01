Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6i vs Oppo A54 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6i (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6i
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (198K versus 99K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 390 and 174 points
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo A54
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6i
vs
Oppo A54

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.3% 82.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 31 ms -
Contrast 1992:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 6i +6%
524 nits
Oppo A54
496 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 6i
82.3%
Oppo A54
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6i and Oppo A54 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Mediatek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6i +124%
390
Oppo A54
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6i +32%
1312
Oppo A54
991
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6i +99%
198311
Oppo A54
99884
Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 45 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:17 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6i
29:59 hr
Oppo A54
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6i
20:55 hr
Oppo A54
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 6i
34:59 hr
Oppo A54
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6i
86.4 dB
Oppo A54
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2020 March 2021
Release date March 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 163 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.57 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 6i. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A54.

