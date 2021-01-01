Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6i vs Realme 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6i (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6i
  • Shows 74% longer battery life (186 vs 107 hours)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (521 against 415 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 202K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 535 and 389 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6i
vs
Realme 6 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1600 x 720 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 82.3% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.4% 98.4%
PWM Not detected 2336 Hz
Response time 31 ms 28.4 ms
Contrast 1992:1 1195:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 6i +26%
521 nits
Realme 6 Pro
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Green Blue, Red, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme 6i
82.3%
Realme 6 Pro +3%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6i and Oppo Realme 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 950 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6i
389
Realme 6 Pro +38%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6i
1314
Realme 6 Pro +25%
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6i
202372
Realme 6 Pro +33%
269673
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (224th and 176th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 Realme UI
OS size 16 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (65% in 45 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
Full charging time 1:17 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6i +105%
29:59 hr
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6i +47%
20:55 hr
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 6i +11%
34:59 hr
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6i +4%
85.6 dB
Realme 6 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2020 March 2020
Release date March 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.71 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.57 W/kg 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 6 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 6i.

