Oppo Realme 6i vs Realme 6 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6i (with Mediatek Helio G80) that was released on March 17, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6i
- Shows 74% longer battery life (186 vs 107 hours)
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (521 against 415 nits)
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 48% higher pixel density (399 vs 270 PPI)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 202K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 535 and 389 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1600 x 720 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|82.3%
|84.7%
|RGB color space
|93.4%
|98.4%
|PWM
|Not detected
|2336 Hz
|Response time
|31 ms
|28.4 ms
|Contrast
|1992:1
|1195:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Green
|Blue, Red, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
389
Realme 6 Pro +38%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1314
Realme 6 Pro +25%
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
202372
Realme 6 Pro +33%
269673
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (224th and 176th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|Realme UI
|OS size
|16 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (65% in 45 min)
|Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
|Full charging time
|1:17 hr
|0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 6i +105%
29:59 hr
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 6i +47%
20:55 hr
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 6i +11%
34:59 hr
31:12 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (1st and 89th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.71 W/kg
|1.19 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.57 W/kg
|0.92 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 6 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 6i.
Cast your vote
6 (35.3%)
11 (64.7%)
Total votes: 17