Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6S (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.