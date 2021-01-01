Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6S (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Oppo A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.