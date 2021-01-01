Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 6S vs Oppo A5 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 6S vs Oppo A5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6S (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Oppo A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (405 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1800 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 2-years newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6S
vs
Oppo A5

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 405 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 81.2%
Max. Brightness
Realme 6S
483 nits
Oppo A5
483 nits

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 6S +4%
84.1%
Oppo A5
81.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6S and Oppo A5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2050 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Adreno 506
GPU clock 800 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6S
554
Oppo A5
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6S
1766
Oppo A5
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6S
283296
Oppo A5
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 8.1
ROM Realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 5.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) No
Full charging time 0:55 hr 2:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", ISOCELL GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 July 2018
Release date June 2020 July 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 6S is definitely a better buy.

