Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6S (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Oppo A52, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6S
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (283K versus 175K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • 76% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 554 and 314 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A52
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 6S
vs
Oppo A52

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 82.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 31.8 ms
Contrast - 1587:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 6S +2%
483 nits
Oppo A52
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 6S +2%
84.1%
Oppo A52
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 6S and Oppo A52 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G90T Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76MC4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 800 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 6S +76%
554
Oppo A52
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 6S +26%
1766
Oppo A52
1405
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 6S +62%
283296
Oppo A52
175044

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 7.1
OS size - 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 55 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:55 hr 2:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", ISOCELL GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 6S
n/a
Oppo A52
91.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2020 April 2020
Release date June 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 6S. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A52.

