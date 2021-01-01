Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 6S (with MediaTek Helio G90T) that was released on May 26, 2020, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.