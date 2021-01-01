Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7 5G vs Oppo A93 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 7 5G vs Oppo A93

Оппо Реалми 7 5G
Oppo Realme 7 5G
VS
Оппо А93
Oppo A93

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on November 19, 2020, against the Oppo A93, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (318K versus 216K)
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (571 against 435 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 606 and 405 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A93
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7 5G
vs
Oppo A93

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% -
Response time 18 ms -
Contrast 710:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 7 5G +31%
571 nits
Oppo A93
435 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7 5G
83.7%
Oppo A93 +1%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 5G and Oppo A93 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 850 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7 5G +50%
606
Oppo A93
405
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7 5G +21%
1809
Oppo A93
1499
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7 5G +47%
318695
Oppo A93
216705

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 18 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:06 hr 1:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7 5G
18:57 hr
Oppo A93
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7 5G
16:03 hr
Oppo A93
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 7 5G
35:38 hr
Oppo A93
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7 5G
80.4 dB
Oppo A93
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2020 October 2020
Release date November 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 7 5G is definitely a better buy.

