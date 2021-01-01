Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7 5G vs A94 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on November 19, 2020, against the Oppo A94 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7 5G
vs
A94 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6% 99.9%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time 18 ms 4 ms
Contrast 710:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 7 5G
573 nits
A94 5G +3%
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7 5G
83.7%
A94 5G +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 5G and Oppo A94 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7 5G
1814
A94 5G
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7 5G +2%
331237
A94 5G
324394
AnTuTu Results (186th and 205th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM Realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 18 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:06 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7 5G
18:57 hr
A94 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7 5G
16:03 hr
A94 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 7 5G
35:38 hr
A94 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7 5G
80.1 dB
A94 5G +15%
92.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2020 April 2021
Release date November 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 350 USD -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 7 5G. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A94 5G.

