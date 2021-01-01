Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7 Pro vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12

Оппо Реалми 7 Про
Oppo Realme 7 Pro
VS
Эпл Айфон 12
Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
  • Comes with 1685 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (113 vs 84 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 276K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (639 against 584 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 12% higher pixel density (460 vs 409 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7 Pro
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 99.4%
PWM 123 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 7 ms 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 7 Pro
584 nits
iPhone 12 +9%
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7 Pro +6%
90.8%
iPhone 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 1 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU
GPU clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7 Pro
562
iPhone 12 +180%
1576
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7 Pro
1807
iPhone 12 +125%
4057
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7 Pro
276684
iPhone 12 +109%
577245

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM Realme UI 1.0 -
OS size 15 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 37 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7 Pro +29%
16:12 hr
iPhone 12
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7 Pro +39%
18:10 hr
iPhone 12
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 7 Pro +84%
35:48 hr
iPhone 12
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 22
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7 Pro +5%
84 dB
iPhone 12
80.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 October 2020
Release date October 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.52 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M51 or Oppo Realme 7 Pro
2. Huawei Nova 5T or Oppo Realme 7 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy M31s or Oppo Realme 7 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max or Oppo Realme 7 Pro
5. OnePlus Nord or Oppo Realme 7 Pro
6. Apple iPhone XR or iPhone 12
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Apple iPhone 12
8. OnePlus 8 Pro or Apple iPhone 12
9. Apple iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12
10. Apple iPhone SE (2020) or iPhone 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish