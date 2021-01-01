Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7 Pro vs Pixel 4a 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 7 Pro vs Google Pixel 4a 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3885 mAh
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (319K versus 285K)
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (706 against 593 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Weighs 14 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7 Pro
vs
Pixel 4a 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 413 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 96.9%
PWM 123 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 7 ms 6.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 7 Pro
593 nits
Pixel 4a 5G +19%
706 nits
Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7 Pro +8%
90.8%
Pixel 4a 5G
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 Pro and Google Pixel 4a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7 Pro +2%
1819
Pixel 4a 5G
1779
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7 Pro
285014
Pixel 4a 5G +12%
319617
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (171st and 146th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 1.0 Stock Android
OS size 15 GB 14.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3885 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 37 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7 Pro
16:12 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7 Pro
18:10 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 7 Pro
35:48 hr
Pixel 4a 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 107°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7 Pro
84 dB
Pixel 4a 5G +9%
91.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2020
Release date October 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 450 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4a 5G. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

