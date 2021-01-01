Oppo Realme 7 Pro vs Google Pixel 4a 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Google Pixel 4a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Comes with 615 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3885 mAh
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a 5G
- Optical image stabilization
- 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (319K versus 285K)
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (706 against 593 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Weighs 14 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
77
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
71
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|84.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.3%
|96.9%
|PWM
|123 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|6.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|153.9 mm (6.06 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
571
Pixel 4a 5G +4%
593
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7 Pro +2%
1819
1779
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
285014
Pixel 4a 5G +12%
319617
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (171st and 146th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|15 GB
|14.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3885 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 37 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:10 hr
Talk (3G)
35:48 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|107°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 350 USD
|~ 450 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.73 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.52 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4a 5G. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7 Pro.
