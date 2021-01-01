Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.