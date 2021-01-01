Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7 Pro vs Huawei P40 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Huawei P40, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (113 vs 89 hours)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3800 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 277K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7 Pro
vs
Huawei P40

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 90.8% 86.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 129.7%
PWM 123 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 7 Pro
580 nits
Huawei P40 +1%
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 148.9 mm (5.86 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Realme 7 Pro +5%
90.8%
Huawei P40
86.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 Pro and Huawei P40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 750 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7 Pro
561
Huawei P40 +39%
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7 Pro
1804
Huawei P40 +72%
3101
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7 Pro
277664
Huawei P40 +75%
485432
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (167th and 46th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 11
OS size 15 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3800 mAh
Charge power 65 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 37 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7 Pro +21%
16:12 hr
Huawei P40
13:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7 Pro
18:10 hr
Huawei P40 +1%
18:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 7 Pro +59%
35:48 hr
Huawei P40
22:26 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (19th and 97th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7 Pro +6%
84 dB
Huawei P40
79.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 March 2020
Release date October 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

