Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the LG K40, which is powered by Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
  • Has 4x more RAM: 8GB versus 2GB
  • 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (281K versus 95K)
  • Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • 45% higher pixel density (409 vs 282 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 14.34% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 65W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the LG K40
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7 Pro
vs
LG K40

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 409 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 76.46%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 95.2%
PWM 123 Hz 100 Hz
Response time 7 ms 35 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1484:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 7 Pro +24%
590 nits
LG K40
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 153 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7 Pro +19%
90.8%
LG K40
76.46%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 Pro and LG K40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 750 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 2 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7 Pro
1834
LG K40
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7 Pro +195%
281749
LG K40
95439

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 LG UX 7
OS size 15 GB 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 65 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 37 min) No
Full charging time 0:37 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7 Pro
16:12 hr
LG K40
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7 Pro
18:10 hr
LG K40
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 7 Pro
35:48 hr
LG K40
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 10
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7 Pro +2%
84 dB
LG K40
82.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2020 February 2019
Release date October 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.518 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.52 W/kg 1.579 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

