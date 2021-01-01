Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7 Pro vs Moto G 5G – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 7 Pro vs Motorola Moto G 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (584 against 484 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 30 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G 5G
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (131 vs 113 hours)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (311K versus 276K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 648 and 562 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7 Pro
vs
Moto G 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% -
PWM 123 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme 7 Pro +21%
584 nits
Moto G 5G
484 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 166.1 mm (6.54 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7 Pro +6%
90.8%
Moto G 5G
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 Pro and Motorola Moto G 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 750 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7 Pro
562
Moto G 5G +15%
648
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7 Pro
1807
Moto G 5G +9%
1978
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7 Pro
276684
Moto G 5G +13%
311933

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 -
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 37 min) Yes (36% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 2:11 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7 Pro
16:12 hr
Moto G 5G +8%
17:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7 Pro
18:10 hr
Moto G 5G +7%
19:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 7 Pro
35:48 hr
Moto G 5G +22%
43:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 112 micron
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 November 2020
Release date October 2020 December 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 288 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G 5G. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
