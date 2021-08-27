Oppo Realme 7 Pro vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion VS Oppo Realme 7 Pro Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (581 against 446 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (341K versus 304K)

Stereo speakers

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Thinner bezels – 5.5% more screen real estate

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Weighs 43 grams less Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

The phone is 8-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme 7 Pro Price Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 96.3% - PWM 123 Hz - Response time 7 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Realme 7 Pro +30% 581 nits Moto G40 Fusion 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme 7 Pro +6% 90.8% Moto G40 Fusion 85.3%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 7 Pro and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618 GPU clock 750 MHz 810 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 7 Pro +5% 566 Moto G40 Fusion 540 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 7 Pro +1% 1795 Moto G40 Fusion 1785 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 7 Pro +12% 341400 Moto G40 Fusion 304550 CPU 106680 79236 GPU 87927 93993 Memory 57185 48993 UX 90243 82626 Total score 341400 304550 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 7 Pro 780 Moto G40 Fusion +43% 1117 Stability 97% 99% Graphics test 4 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 780 1117 PCMark 3.0 score - 9045 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM Realme UI 1.0 - OS size 15 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 118° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 13 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 7 Pro 84 dB Moto G40 Fusion n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2020 April 2021 Release date October 2020 May 2021 SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.52 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion. But if the performance, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7 Pro.