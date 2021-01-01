Oppo Realme 7 Pro vs OnePlus 7T Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the OnePlus 7T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
- Shows 13% longer battery life (113 vs 100 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Comes with 415 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4085 mAh
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Weighs 24 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Pro
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 285K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 26% higher pixel density (516 vs 409 PPI)
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
- 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 729 and 571 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|516 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|88.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|96.3%
|99.8%
|PWM
|123 Hz
|294 Hz
|Response time
|7 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
571
7T Pro +28%
729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1819
7T Pro +60%
2910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
285014
7T Pro +70%
485274
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (171st and 57th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|OxygenOS 10.0
|OS size
|15 GB
|28 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4085 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (100% in 37 min)
|Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
|1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7 Pro +34%
16:12 hr
12:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:10 hr
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 7 Pro +3%
35:48 hr
34:45 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (20th and 61st place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|13
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|October 2019
|Release date
|October 2020
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 350 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.73 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.52 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T Pro is definitely a better buy.
