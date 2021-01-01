Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7 Pro vs 7T Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the OnePlus 7T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (113 vs 100 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 415 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4085 mAh
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7T Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 285K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 26% higher pixel density (516 vs 409 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 729 and 571 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7 Pro
vs
7T Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 99.8%
PWM 123 Hz 294 Hz
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 7 Pro
593 nits
7T Pro +1%
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7 Pro +3%
90.8%
7T Pro
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 640
GPU clock 750 MHz 700 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7 Pro
571
7T Pro +28%
729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7 Pro
1819
7T Pro +60%
2910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7 Pro
285014
7T Pro +70%
485274
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (171st and 57th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 15 GB 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 37 min) Yes, Warp Charge 30T (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7 Pro +34%
16:12 hr
7T Pro
12:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7 Pro
18:10 hr
7T Pro
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 7 Pro +3%
35:48 hr
7T Pro
34:45 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (20th and 61st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7 Pro +2%
84 dB
7T Pro
82.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 October 2019
Release date October 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7T Pro is definitely a better buy.

