Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro

Оппо Реалми 7 Про
Oppo Realme 7 Pro
VS
Оппо Реалми 3 Про
Oppo Realme 3 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (113 vs 91 hours)
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (285K versus 197K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Comes with 455 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4045 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (593 against 512 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 7.1% more screen real estate
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 3 Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7 Pro
vs
Realme 3 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% -
PWM 123 Hz -
Response time 7 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme 7 Pro +16%
593 nits
Realme 3 Pro
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7 Pro +8%
90.8%
Realme 3 Pro
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 Pro and Oppo Realme 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 616
GPU clock 750 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7 Pro +43%
571
Realme 3 Pro
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7 Pro +19%
1819
Realme 3 Pro
1532
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7 Pro +44%
285014
Realme 3 Pro
197572
AnTuTu Phone Scores (171st and 247th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 7
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4045 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 37 min) Yes, VOOC 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7 Pro +20%
16:12 hr
Realme 3 Pro
13:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7 Pro +21%
18:10 hr
Realme 3 Pro
15:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 7 Pro +16%
35:48 hr
Realme 3 Pro
30:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7 Pro
84 dB
Realme 3 Pro +7%
90 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 April 2019
Release date October 2020 April 2019
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.52 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Oppo Realme 7 Pro and Huawei Nova 5T
3. Oppo Realme 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M31s
4. Oppo Realme 7 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
5. Oppo Realme 7 Pro and OnePlus Nord
6. Oppo Realme 3 Pro and Xiaomi Mi A3
7. Oppo Realme 3 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Oppo Realme 3 Pro and Huawei Honor 8A
9. Oppo Realme 3 Pro and Huawei Y7 (2019)
10. Oppo Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish