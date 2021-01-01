Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7 Pro vs Realme 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Oppo Realme 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Pro
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (113 vs 106 hours)
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (580 against 451 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7 Pro
vs
Realme 6

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 90.8% 84.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 96.3% 98.7%
PWM 123 Hz Not detected
Response time 7 ms 25.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 991:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 7 Pro +29%
580 nits
Realme 6
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme 7 Pro +8%
90.8%
Realme 6
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 Pro and Oppo Realme 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Helio G90T
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G76MC4
GPU clock 750 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7 Pro +4%
561
Realme 6
542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7 Pro +4%
1804
Realme 6
1730
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7 Pro
277664
Realme 6 +3%
287372
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (167th and 153rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 Realme UI
OS size 15 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (100% in 37 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7 Pro
16:12 hr
Realme 6 +6%
17:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7 Pro +29%
18:10 hr
Realme 6
14:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 7 Pro
35:48 hr
Realme 6 +5%
37:24 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (19th and 35th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/7.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 6
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7 Pro
84 dB
Realme 6 +3%
86.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 March 2020
Release date October 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 350 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.52 W/kg 0.57 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 7 Pro. It has a better battery life, connectivity, design, and sound.

