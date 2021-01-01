Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7 vs iPhone XS Max – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 7 vs Apple iPhone XS Max

Оппо Реалми 7
VS
Эпл Айфон ХС Макс
Oppo Realme 7
Apple iPhone XS Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XS Max, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
  • Comes with 1826 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3174 mAh
  • Shows 59% longer battery life (126 vs 79 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (395K versus 294K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (645 against 518 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 13% higher pixel density (456 vs 405 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7
vs
iPhone XS Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.4:9
PPI 405 ppi 456 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 85.41%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 98.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time 28 ms 11.2 ms
Contrast 955:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 7
518 nits
iPhone XS Max +25%
645 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7
83.4%
iPhone XS Max +2%
85.41%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 and Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7
526
iPhone XS Max +44%
755
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7
1662
iPhone XS Max +23%
2036
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme 7
n/a
iPhone XS Max
308916
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7
294034
iPhone XS Max +35%
395670
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 -
OS size 14 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3174 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7 +66%
18:35 hr
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7 +8%
14:56 hr
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 7 +120%
35:38 hr
iPhone XS Max
16:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7 +6%
81.6 dB
iPhone XS Max
77.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 September 2018
Release date November 2020 September 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS Max. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Oppo Realme 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro or Oppo Realme 7
3. OnePlus 7 Pro or Oppo Realme 7
4. Oppo Realme 6 Pro or Realme 7
5. OnePlus Nord or Oppo Realme 7
6. Apple iPhone 11 or XS Max
7. Apple iPhone XR or XS Max
8. Huawei P30 Pro or Apple iPhone XS Max
9. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max or XS Max
10. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra or Apple iPhone XS Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish