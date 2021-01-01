Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7 vs Honor 50 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 208K)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (524 against 430 nits)
  • 77% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 534 and 301 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7
vs
Honor 50 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
Response time 28 ms -
Contrast 955:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 7 +22%
524 nits
Honor 50 Lite
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7
83.4%
Honor 50 Lite +7%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 and Huawei Honor 50 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 900 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7 +77%
534
Honor 50 Lite
301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7 +36%
1668
Honor 50 Lite
1227
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 7 +59%
332134
Honor 50 Lite
208522
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Magic UI 4.2
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7
18:35 hr
Honor 50 Lite
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7
14:56 hr
Honor 50 Lite
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 7
35:38 hr
Honor 50 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7
81.6 dB
Honor 50 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 October 2021
Release date November 2020 November 2021
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 7. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 Lite.

