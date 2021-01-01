Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7 vs Honor 9X Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (126 vs 104 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 590 and 529 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 28 ms 34.8 ms
Contrast 955:1 1655:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 7
518 nits
Honor 9X Pro
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7
83.4%
Honor 9X Pro +2%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 900 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7
529
Honor 9X Pro +12%
590
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7
1651
Honor 9X Pro +16%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7
286733
Honor 9X Pro +8%
308652
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (158th and 148th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 10
OS size 14 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7 +29%
18:35 hr
Honor 9X Pro
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7 +8%
14:56 hr
Honor 9X Pro
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 7 +7%
35:38 hr
Honor 9X Pro
33:12 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (23rd and 93rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7
80.8 dB
Honor 9X Pro +2%
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 July 2019
Release date November 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 7. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9X Pro.

