Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (518 against 448 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (369K versus 286K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 529 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7
vs
Honor X10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.63 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
Response time 28 ms -
Contrast 955:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 7 +16%
518 nits
Honor X10
448 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7
83.4%
Honor X10 +2%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7
529
Honor X10 +21%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7
1651
Honor X10 +47%
2430
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7
286733
Honor X10 +29%
369860
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (158th and 105th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7
18:35 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7
14:56 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 7
35:38 hr
Honor X10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7864 x 5200
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7
80.8 dB
Honor X10
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 May 2020
Release date November 2020 May 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X10. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

