Oppo Realme 7 vs Huawei Mate 20 X

Оппо Реалми 7
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Х
Oppo Realme 7
Huawei Mate 20 X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (126 vs 108 hours)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 17% higher pixel density (405 vs 345 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10 mm narrower
  • Weighs 35.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • 37% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (401K versus 294K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (642 against 518 nits)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7
vs
Mate 20 X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 7.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.6:9
PPI 405 ppi 345 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 88.03%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 97.4%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time 28 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast 955:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme 7
518 nits
Mate 20 X +24%
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7
83.4%
Mate 20 X +6%
88.03%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 and Huawei Mate 20 X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 900 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7
1662
Mate 20 X
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme 7
n/a
Mate 20 X
300988
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7
294034
Mate 20 X +37%
401367
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 10.1
OS size 14 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7 +20%
18:35 hr
Mate 20 X
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7
14:56 hr
Mate 20 X +21%
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 7 +24%
35:38 hr
Mate 20 X
28:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.1 f/2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7
81.6 dB
Mate 20 X +3%
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 October 2018
Release date November 2020 October 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 1035 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 20 X. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

