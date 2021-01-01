Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7 vs Nova 7i – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 7 vs Huawei Nova 7i

Оппо Реалми 7
Oppo Realme 7
VS
Хуавей Нова 7i
Huawei Nova 7i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 7i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7i
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 600 and 536 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7
vs
Nova 7i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 405 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
Response time 28 ms -
Contrast 955:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 7 +6%
536 nits
Nova 7i
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7
83.4%
Nova 7i
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 and Huawei Nova 7i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 900 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7
536
Nova 7i +12%
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7
1680
Nova 7i +40%
2357
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7 +3%
298365
Nova 7i
289221
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (159th and 165th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 10
OS size 14 GB 14.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7
18:35 hr
Nova 7i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7
14:56 hr
Nova 7i
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 7
35:38 hr
Nova 7i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7
82.2 dB
Nova 7i
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 January 2020
Release date November 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 7. But if the performance, software, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 7i.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme 7 vs Redmi Note 7
2. Realme 7 vs Galaxy M31
3. Realme 7 vs Redmi Note 9
4. Realme 7 vs Poco X2
5. Realme 7 vs Realme X3
6. Nova 7i vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Nova 7i vs Galaxy A51
8. Nova 7i vs Galaxy A71
9. Nova 7i vs P40 Lite E
10. Nova 7i vs Realme 6 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish