Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.