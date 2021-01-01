Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7 vs P Smart (2019) – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 7 vs Huawei P Smart (2019)

Оппо Реалми 7
Oppo Realme 7
VS
Хуавей П Смарт (2019)
Huawei P Smart (2019)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (286K versus 150K)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 43% longer battery life (126 vs 88 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (518 against 434 nits)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
  • Weighs 36.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7
vs
P Smart (2019)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83.37%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 98%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 28 ms 39 ms
Contrast 955:1 1309:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 7 +19%
518 nits
P Smart (2019)
434 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7
83.4%
P Smart (2019)
83.37%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 and Huawei P Smart (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G51
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7 +62%
529
P Smart (2019)
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7 +25%
1651
P Smart (2019)
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7 +90%
286733
P Smart (2019)
150536

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 9
OS size 14 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7 +82%
18:35 hr
P Smart (2019)
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7 +31%
14:56 hr
P Smart (2019)
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 7 +45%
35:38 hr
P Smart (2019)
24:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7
80.8 dB
P Smart (2019) +8%
87 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 December 2018
Release date November 2020 December 2018
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 185 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 7 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 9S or Realme 7
2. Redmi Note 9 Pro or Realme 7
3. 7 Pro or Realme 7
4. Realme 6 Pro or Realme 7
5. OnePlus Nord or Realme 7
6. Galaxy A30 or P Smart (2019)
7. Redmi Note 8T or P Smart (2019)
8. Redmi Note 9S or P Smart (2019)
9. Galaxy A20 or P Smart (2019)
10. Redmi Note 8 or P Smart (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish