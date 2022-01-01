Oppo Realme 7 vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Oppo Realme 7 Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (345K versus 255K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 533 and 370 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Stereo speakers

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme 7 Price Infinix Hot 11S Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83.5% Display tests RGB color space 99.3% - Response time 28 ms - Contrast 955:1 - Max. Brightness Realme 7 +6% 525 nits Hot 11S 497 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme 7 83.4% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 7 and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 7 +44% 533 Hot 11S 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 7 +24% 1667 Hot 11S 1346 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 7 +35% 345193 Hot 11S 255236 CPU 96738 68224 GPU 99021 61875 Memory 53713 45948 UX 96785 81698 Total score 345193 255236

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 7.6 OS size 14 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 7 81.6 dB Hot 11S n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced September 2020 September 2021 Release date November 2020 September 2021 SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 7. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 11S.