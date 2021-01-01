Oppo Realme 7 vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 28.5 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The phone is 7-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
67
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|85.3%
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|-
|Response time
|28 ms
|-
|Contrast
|955:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
|225 gramm (7.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|810 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
545
Moto G40 Fusion +1%
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1711
Moto G40 Fusion +6%
1815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
298265
Moto G40 Fusion +2%
304500
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 1.0
|-
|OS size
|14 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:05 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
35:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|118°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2020
|April 2021
|Release date
|November 2020
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 275 USD
|-
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.93 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 7.
