Oppo Realme 7 vs OnePlus 9RT VS Oppo Realme 7 OnePlus 9RT Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT Delivers 147% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 522 nits)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 332K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 397 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 87.9% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.3% - Response time 28 ms - Contrast 955:1 - Max. Brightness Realme 7 522 nits OnePlus 9RT +147% 1290 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme 7 83.4% OnePlus 9RT +5% 87.9%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 7 and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 2050 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 660 GPU clock 900 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 7 533 OnePlus 9RT +108% 1111 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 7 1669 OnePlus 9RT +118% 3636 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 7 332150 OnePlus 9RT +115% 713869 CPU 95615 174825 GPU 85900 292456 Memory 54379 116096 UX 98554 133482 Total score 332150 713869 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 7 n/a OnePlus 9RT 5867 Stability - 66% Graphics test - 35 FPS Graphics score - 5867 AnTuTu Android Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM Realme UI 2.0 OxygenOS 12 OS size 14 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 7 81.6 dB OnePlus 9RT n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2020 October 2021 Release date November 2020 October 2021 SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.