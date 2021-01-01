Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7 vs OnePlus 9RT – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the OnePlus 9RT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9RT
  • Delivers 147% higher maximum brightness (1290 against 522 nits)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 332K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888 5G
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7
vs
OnePlus 9RT

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 87.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
Response time 28 ms -
Contrast 955:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 7
522 nits
OnePlus 9RT +147%
1290 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz) 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7
83.4%
OnePlus 9RT +5%
87.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 and OnePlus 9RT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 660
GPU clock 900 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7
533
OnePlus 9RT +108%
1111
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7
1669
OnePlus 9RT +118%
3636
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 7
332150
OnePlus 9RT +115%
713869
CPU 95615 174825
GPU 85900 292456
Memory 54379 116096
UX 98554 133482
Total score 332150 713869
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 66%
Graphics test - 35 FPS
Graphics score - 5867
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 OxygenOS 12
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:38 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7
18:35 hr
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7
14:56 hr
OnePlus 9RT
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 7
35:38 hr
OnePlus 9RT
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7
81.6 dB
OnePlus 9RT
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 October 2021
Release date November 2020 October 2021
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9RT is definitely a better buy.

