Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Oppo A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (286K versus 170K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (520 against 478 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 69% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 533 and 315 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A72
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7
vs
Oppo A72

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.4% 83.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 28 ms 30.2 ms
Contrast 955:1 918:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 7 +9%
520 nits
Oppo A72
478 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Realme 7
83.4%
Oppo A72
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 and Oppo A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 900 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7 +69%
533
Oppo A72
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7 +24%
1677
Oppo A72
1353
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7 +69%
286713
Oppo A72
170144
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (154th and 292nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 7.1
OS size 14 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7
18:35 hr
Oppo A72
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7
14:56 hr
Oppo A72
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 7
35:38 hr
Oppo A72
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7
80.8 dB
Oppo A72 +6%
85.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 April 2020
Release date November 2020 June 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 7. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A72.

