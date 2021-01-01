Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7 vs Oppo F17 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 7 vs Oppo F17

Oppo Realme 7
Oppo F17

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7 (with MediaTek Helio G95) that was released on September 3, 2020, against the Oppo F17, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (298K versus 176K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 985 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4015 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 74% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 545 and 314 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo F17
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 33.5 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7
vs
Oppo F17

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 86.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
Response time 28 ms -
Contrast 955:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 7
535 nits
Oppo F17
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 196.5 gramm (6.93 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7
83.4%
Oppo F17 +3%
86.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7 and Oppo F17 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 900 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7 +74%
545
Oppo F17
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7 +19%
1689
Oppo F17
1417
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7 +69%
298353
Oppo F17
176470

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 14 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4015 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7
18:35 hr
Oppo F17
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7
14:56 hr
Oppo F17
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 7
35:38 hr
Oppo F17
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4624 x 3468
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", OmniVision OV16A10
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7
82.4 dB
Oppo F17
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2020
Release date November 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD ~ 231 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.93 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 7 is definitely a better buy.

