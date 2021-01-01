Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7i vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7i (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7i
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (331K versus 182K)
  • 47% higher pixel density (398 vs 270 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • 62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 580 and 359 points
  • Weighs 25 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7i
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 270 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.4 ms
Contrast - 976:1
Max. Brightness
Realme 7i
n/a
P40 Lite
515 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7i
81.7%
P40 Lite +2%
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7i and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7i
359
P40 Lite +62%
580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7i
1267
P40 Lite +47%
1866
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7i
182865
P40 Lite +81%
331337

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 1.0 EMUI 10
OS size - 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7i
n/a
P40 Lite
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7i
n/a
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 7i
n/a
P40 Lite
33:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 February 2020
Release date September 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Lite is definitely a better buy.

