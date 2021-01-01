Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7i vs Moto G40 Fusion – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 7i vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

Оппо Реалми 7i
VS
Моторола Мото G40 Fusion
Oppo Realme 7i
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7i (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7i
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (209K versus 180K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7i
vs
Moto G40 Fusion

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 85.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% -
PWM 925 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 807:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 7i
576 nits
Moto G40 Fusion
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7i
81.7%
Moto G40 Fusion +4%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7i and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1000 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7i
356
Moto G40 Fusion +55%
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7i
1266
Moto G40 Fusion +42%
1795
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7i
180847
Moto G40 Fusion +16%
209070
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 1.0 -
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 April 2021
Release date September 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 194 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Oppo Realme 7i
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S or Oppo Realme 7i
3. Oppo Realme 7 or Oppo Realme 7i
4. Oppo Realme 6i or Oppo Realme 7i
5. Oppo Realme C25s or Oppo Realme 7i
6. Samsung Galaxy M31 or Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 or Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
8. Oppo Realme 8 or Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish