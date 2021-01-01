Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7i (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.