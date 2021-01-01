Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7i vs Moto G9 Plus – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 7i vs Motorola Moto G9 Plus

Оппо Реалми 7i
VS
Моторола Мото G9 Плюс
Oppo Realme 7i
Motorola Moto G9 Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7i (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G9 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (576 against 524 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Plus
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 180K)
  • 43% higher pixel density (386 vs 270 PPI)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 49% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 529 and 356 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7i
vs
Moto G9 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.81 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% -
PWM 925 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 807:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 7i +10%
576 nits
Moto G9 Plus
524 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 170 mm (6.69 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 223 gramm (7.87 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7i
81.7%
Moto G9 Plus +3%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7i and Motorola Moto G9 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 1000 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7i
356
Moto G9 Plus +49%
529
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7i
1266
Moto G9 Plus +35%
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7i
180847
Moto G9 Plus +53%
277535
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 -
OS size 13 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7i
n/a
Moto G9 Plus
16:20 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7i
n/a
Moto G9 Plus
18:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 7i
n/a
Moto G9 Plus
52:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 29 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7i
79.5 dB
Moto G9 Plus
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2020
Release date September 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 238 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Motorola Moto G9 Plus. It has a better performance and camera.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme 7i and Galaxy M21
2. Realme 7i and Poco M3
3. Realme 7i and Redmi Note 10
4. Realme 7i and Realme 7 Pro
5. Realme 7i and Poco M2 Pro
6. Moto G9 Plus and Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Moto G9 Plus and Galaxy M51
8. Moto G9 Plus and Galaxy A71
9. Moto G9 Plus and Realme 7
10. Moto G9 Plus and Pixel 4a

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish