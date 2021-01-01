Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7i (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G9 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.