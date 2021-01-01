Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7i vs Moto G9 Power – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 7i vs Motorola Moto G9 Power

Оппо Реалми 7i
Oppo Realme 7i
VS
Моторола Мото G Павер
Motorola Moto G9 Power

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7i (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G9 Power, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 355 and 315 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G9 Power
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7i
vs
Moto G9 Power

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 83.1%
Max. Brightness
Realme 7i
n/a
Moto G9 Power
511 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 172.1 mm (6.78 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7i
81.7%
Moto G9 Power +2%
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7i and Motorola Moto G9 Power in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7i +13%
355
Moto G9 Power
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7i
1258
Moto G9 Power +8%
1364
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7i
176233
Moto G9 Power +4%
182432

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (34% in 45 min)
Full charging time - 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 7i
n/a
Moto G9 Power
14:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 7i
n/a
Moto G9 Power
21:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme 7i
n/a
Moto G9 Power
60:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 November 2020
Release date September 2020 December 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 206 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme 7i.

