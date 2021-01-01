Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 7i vs Oppo A54 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 7i vs Oppo A54

Оппо Реалми 7i
VS
Оппо А54
Oppo Realme 7i
Oppo A54

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 7i (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7i
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (177K versus 99K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (568 against 496 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 355 and 174 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A54
  • The phone is 6-months newer
  • Weighs 16 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 7i
vs
Oppo A54

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 82.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% -
PWM 925 Hz -
Response time 35 ms -
Contrast 807:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 7i +15%
568 nits
Oppo A54
496 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 9.8 mm (0.39 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 7i
81.7%
Oppo A54 +1%
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 7i and Oppo A54 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Mediatek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1000 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 7i +104%
355
Oppo A54
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 7i +25%
1238
Oppo A54
991
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 7i +78%
177704
Oppo A54
99884
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 1.0 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 7i
79.5 dB
Oppo A54
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2020 March 2021
Release date September 2020 April 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 163 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 7i. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A54.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 9 and Realme 7i
2. Redmi Note 10S and Realme 7i
3. Realme 7 and Realme 7i
4. Realme 6i and Realme 7i
5. Realme C25s and Realme 7i
6. Oppo A53 and Oppo A54

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish