Realme 8 5G vs Honor 70 VS Realme 8 5G Honor 70 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Realme 8 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on April 21, 2021, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Realme 8 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Honor 70 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (543K versus 354K)

53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (543K versus 354K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (753 against 575 nits)

Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (753 against 575 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)

OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD) The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Realme 8 5G Price Honor 70 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type LTPS LCD OLED Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 480 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.3% 99.6% PWM - 61 Hz Response time 26.5 ms 2 ms Contrast 823:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 8 5G 575 nits Honor 70 +31% 753 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 8 5G 83.9% Honor 70 +8% 90.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Magic UI 6.1 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 18 W 66 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (71% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:20 hr 0:50 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:54 hr 12:02 hr Watching video 09:49 hr 14:45 hr Gaming 06:31 hr 04:54 hr Standby 103 hr 100 hr General battery life 8 5G 32:23 hr Honor 70 +1% 32:36 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 54 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8768 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 122° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 8 5G n/a Honor 70 115 Video quality 8 5G n/a Honor 70 129 Generic camera score 8 5G n/a Honor 70 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No - Speakers test Max loudness 8 5G +1% 81.7 dB Honor 70 80.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2021 May 2022 Release date April 2021 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 70 is definitely a better buy.