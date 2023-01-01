Home > Smartphone comparison > 8 5G vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Realme 8 5G vs Honor 70

Оппо Реалми 8 5G
VS
Хуавей Хонор 70
Realme 8 5G
Honor 70

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Realme 8 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on April 21, 2021, against the Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 8 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Honor 70
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (543K versus 354K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (753 against 575 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 6.9% more screen real estate
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
8 5G
68
Honor 70
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
8 5G
36
Honor 70
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
8 5G
75
Honor 70
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
8 5G
54
Honor 70
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
8 5G
75
Honor 70
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
8 5G
58
Honor 70
69

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 5G
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type LTPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 480 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 99.6%
PWM - 61 Hz
Response time 26.5 ms 2 ms
Contrast 823:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
8 5G
575 nits
Honor 70 +31%
753 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
8 5G
83.9%
Honor 70 +8%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Realme 8 5G and Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max clock 2200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 955 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 5G
566
Honor 70 +63%
924
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 5G
1775
Honor 70 +57%
2792
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
8 5G
354093
Honor 70 +53%
543279
CPU 107947 162664
GPU 77924 166021
Memory 75190 87124
UX 94990 129564
Total score 354093 543279
3DMark Wild Life Performance
8 5G
1101
Honor 70 +139%
2636
Max surface temperature 45.9 °C 46.1 °C
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 1101 2636
PCMark 3.0
8 5G
10993
Honor 70 +4%
11384
Web score 9695 8679
Video editing 5750 6788
Photo editing 28602 24323
Data manipulation 8494 9235
Writing score 12163 14449
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Magic UI 6.1
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 18 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:54 hr 12:02 hr
Watching video 09:49 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 06:31 hr 04:54 hr
Standby 103 hr 100 hr
General battery life
8 5G
32:23 hr
Honor 70 +1%
32:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 122°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
8 5G
n/a
Honor 70
115
Video quality
8 5G
n/a
Honor 70
129
Generic camera score
8 5G
n/a
Honor 70
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max loudness
8 5G +1%
81.7 dB
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 May 2022
Release date April 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Honor 70 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme 8 or 8 5G
2. Realme 10 Pro or 8 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Honor 70
4. Honor 50 or Honor 70
5. Xiaomi 12T or Honor 70
6. Huawei Nova 10 Pro or Honor 70
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish