Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 8 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on April 21, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9C, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
  • 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (304K versus 169K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 51% higher pixel density (405 vs 269 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (587 against 454 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9C
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8 5G
vs
Honor 9C

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 82.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
Response time 26.5 ms -
Contrast 823:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 8 5G +29%
587 nits
Honor 9C
454 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 5G +2%
83.9%
Honor 9C
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 5G and Huawei Honor 9C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G51
GPU clock 955 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8 5G +70%
572
Honor 9C
337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 5G +27%
1797
Honor 9C
1412
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme 8 5G
n/a
Honor 9C
142499
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 8 5G +79%
304880
Honor 9C
169986
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM Realme UI 2.0 EMUI 10.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8 5G
17:14 hr
Honor 9C
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8 5G
12:20 hr
Honor 9C
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 8 5G
29:54 hr
Honor 9C
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8 5G
81.7 dB
Honor 9C
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 April 2020
Release date April 2021 May 2020
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 162 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 5G is definitely a better buy.

