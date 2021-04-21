Oppo Realme 8 5G vs Infinix Hot 10s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 8 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on April 21, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
- 54% higher pixel density (405 vs 263 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
- Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (575 against 468 nits)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 567 and 364 points
- Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
53
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
57
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.82 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|720 x 1640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|21:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|263 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|83.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|98.3%
|-
|Response time
|26.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|823:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|171.5 mm (6.75 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|955 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~54 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8 5G +56%
567
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 5G +33%
1775
1338
|CPU
|106228
|-
|GPU
|78121
|-
|Memory
|70869
|-
|UX
|103953
|-
|Total score
|358754
|-
|Stability
|99%
|98%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|4 FPS
|Graphics score
|1100
|718
|PCMark 3.0 score
|11164
|9022
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|XOS 7.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|3:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:20 hr
Talk (3G)
29:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|3968 x 2976
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|4
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|April 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|May 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 5G is definitely a better buy.
