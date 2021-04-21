Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 5G vs Hot 10s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 8 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on April 21, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
  • 54% higher pixel density (405 vs 263 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (575 against 468 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 567 and 364 points
  • Weighs 22 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8 5G
vs
Hot 10s

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 405 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 83.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
Response time 26.5 ms -
Contrast 823:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 8 5G +23%
575 nits
Hot 10s
468 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 5G +1%
83.9%
Hot 10s
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 5G and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 955 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8 5G +56%
567
Hot 10s
364
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 5G +33%
1775
Hot 10s
1338
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8 5G
358754
Hot 10s
n/a
CPU 106228 -
GPU 78121 -
Memory 70869 -
UX 103953 -
Total score 358754 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 8 5G +53%
1100
Hot 10s
718
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 6 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 1100 718
PCMark 3.0 score 11164 9022
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 3:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8 5G
17:14 hr
Hot 10s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8 5G
12:20 hr
Hot 10s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 8 5G
29:54 hr
Hot 10s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3968 x 2976
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8 5G
81.7 dB
Hot 10s
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced April 2021 April 2021
Release date April 2021 May 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 5G is definitely a better buy.

