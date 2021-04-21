Oppo Realme 8 5G vs Infinix Hot 10s VS Oppo Realme 8 5G Infinix Hot 10s Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 8 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on April 21, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G 54% higher pixel density (405 vs 263 PPI)

Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 18W fast charging

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G

Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (575 against 468 nits)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 567 and 364 points

Weighs 22 grams less Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.82 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9 PPI 405 ppi 263 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 83.1% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 98.3% - Response time 26.5 ms - Contrast 823:1 - Max. Brightness Realme 8 5G +23% 575 nits Hot 10s 468 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme 8 5G +1% 83.9% Hot 10s 83.1%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme 8 5G and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 955 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme 8 5G +56% 567 Hot 10s 364 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme 8 5G +33% 1775 Hot 10s 1338 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme 8 5G 358754 Hot 10s n/a CPU 106228 - GPU 78121 - Memory 70869 - UX 103953 - Total score 358754 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme 8 5G +53% 1100 Hot 10s 718 Stability 99% 98% Graphics test 6 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 1100 718 PCMark 3.0 score 11164 9022 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 18 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) No Full charging time 2:20 hr 3:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Realme 8 5G 17:14 hr Hot 10s n/a Watching videos (Player) Realme 8 5G 12:20 hr Hot 10s n/a Talk (3G) Realme 8 5G 29:54 hr Hot 10s n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3968 x 2976 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.1 - Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Realme 8 5G 81.7 dB Hot 10s n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced April 2021 April 2021 Release date April 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 5G is definitely a better buy.