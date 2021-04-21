Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 5G vs Moto G60 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8 5G vs Motorola Moto G60

Оппо Реалми 8 5G
VS
Моторола Мото G60
Oppo Realme 8 5G
Motorola Moto G60

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 8 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on April 21, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 40 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G60
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8 5G
vs
Moto G60

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 85.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
Response time 26.5 ms -
Contrast 823:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 8 5G
566 nits
Moto G60
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 5G
83.9%
Moto G60 +2%
85.3%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 5G and Motorola Moto G60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 618
GPU clock 955 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8 5G +5%
568
Moto G60
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 5G +1%
1785
Moto G60
1765
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 8 5G +1%
298631
Moto G60
295762
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:20 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8 5G
17:14 hr
Moto G60
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8 5G
12:20 hr
Moto G60
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 8 5G
29:54 hr
Moto G60
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8 5G
81.7 dB
Moto G60
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 April 2021
Release date April 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 183 USD ~ 194 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G60. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 8 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme 8 5G vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
2. Oppo Realme 8 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
3. Oppo Realme 8 5G vs Oppo Realme X7
4. Oppo Realme 8 5G vs Oppo Realme 7 5G
5. Oppo Realme 8 5G vs Oppo Realme 8
6. Motorola Moto G60 vs Samsung Galaxy M51
7. Motorola Moto G60 vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
8. Motorola Moto G60 vs OnePlus Nord
9. Motorola Moto G60 vs Xiaomi Mi 10i
10. Motorola Moto G60 vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish