Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Realme 8 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on April 21, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 8 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 354K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (631 against 575 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
8 5G
68
Nord 2T
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
8 5G
36
Nord 2T
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
8 5G
75
Nord 2T
72
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
8 5G
54
Nord 2T
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
8 5G
75
Nord 2T
81
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
8 5G
58
Nord 2T
70

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
8 5G
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type LTPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 480 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 98.3%
PWM - 193 Hz
Response time 26.5 ms 15 ms
Contrast 823:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
8 5G
575 nits
Nord 2T +10%
631 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
8 5G
83.9%
Nord 2T +2%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Realme 8 5G and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 955 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
8 5G
566
Nord 2T +44%
816
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8 5G
1775
Nord 2T +58%
2803
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
8 5G
354093
Nord 2T +92%
681407
CPU 107947 177715
GPU 77924 247492
Memory 75190 121942
UX 94990 135961
Total score 354093 681407
3DMark Wild Life Performance
8 5G
1101
Nord 2T +319%
4616
Max surface temperature 45.9 °C 47.9 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 6 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 1101 4616
PCMark 3.0
8 5G +12%
10993
Nord 2T
9841
Web score 9695 7292
Video editing 5750 5386
Photo editing 28602 19456
Data manipulation 8494 8930
Writing score 12163 13905
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 OxygenOS 13
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:54 hr 11:48 hr
Watching video 09:49 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 06:31 hr 05:15 hr
Standby 103 hr 93 hr
General battery life
8 5G +3%
32:23 hr
Nord 2T
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
8 5G
81.7 dB
Nord 2T +7%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 May 2022
Release date April 2021 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.

