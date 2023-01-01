Realme 8 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2T VS Realme 8 5G OnePlus Nord 2T Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Realme 8 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on April 21, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Realme 8 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (681K versus 354K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type LTPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 480 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.3% 98.3% PWM - 193 Hz Response time 26.5 ms 15 ms Contrast 823:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) 8 5G 575 nits Nord 2T +10% 631 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 8 5G 83.9% Nord 2T +2% 85.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Realme UI 2.0 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 18 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 2:20 hr 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:54 hr 11:48 hr Watching video 09:49 hr 14:15 hr Gaming 06:31 hr 05:15 hr Standby 103 hr 93 hr General battery life 8 5G +3% 32:23 hr Nord 2T 31:29 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.25

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 22 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness 8 5G 81.7 dB Nord 2T +7% 87.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2021 May 2022 Release date April 2021 May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.