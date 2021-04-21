Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 5G vs Oppo A5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 8 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on April 21, 2021, against the Oppo A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 34 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (405 vs 271 PPI)
  • Comes with 770 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4230 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 8.1
  • The phone is 2-years and 10-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8 5G
vs
Oppo A5

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 405 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 81.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
Response time 26.5 ms -
Contrast 823:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 8 5G +20%
587 nits
Oppo A5
489 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 5G +3%
83.9%
Oppo A5
81.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 5G and Oppo A5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 955 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 5G
1797
Oppo A5
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme 8 5G
n/a
Oppo A5
78514
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 8 5G
304880
Oppo A5
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1
ROM Realme UI 2.0 ColorOS 5.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8 5G
17:14 hr
Oppo A5
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8 5G
12:20 hr
Oppo A5
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 8 5G
29:54 hr
Oppo A5
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8 5G
81.7 dB
Oppo A5
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 July 2018
Release date April 2021 July 2018
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 5G is definitely a better buy.

