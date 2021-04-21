Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 8 5G vs A9 (2020) – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme 8 5G vs A9 (2020)

Оппо Реалми 8 5G
VS
Оппо А9 (2020)
Oppo Realme 8 5G
Oppo A9 (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 8 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on April 21, 2021, against the Oppo A9 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (304K versus 154K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (587 against 489 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 572 and 314 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo A9 (2020)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8 5G
vs
A9 (2020)

Display

Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% -
Response time 26.5 ms -
Contrast 823:1 -
Max. Brightness
Realme 8 5G +20%
587 nits
A9 (2020)
489 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 5G +2%
83.9%
A9 (2020)
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 5G and Oppo A9 (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 955 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8 5G +82%
572
A9 (2020)
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 5G +27%
1797
A9 (2020)
1420
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Realme 8 5G
n/a
A9 (2020)
148676
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Realme 8 5G +98%
304880
A9 (2020)
154106
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 ColorOS 7

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme 8 5G
17:14 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme 8 5G
12:20 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme 8 5G
29:54 hr
A9 (2020)
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5024 x 3221
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8 5G
81.7 dB
A9 (2020)
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2021 September 2019
Release date April 2021 September 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 250 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

