Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme 8 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on April 21, 2021, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (32:23 vs 29:38 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1020K versus 357K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 30% higher pixel density (525 vs 405 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (762 against 578 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 8 5G
vs
Find X5 Pro

Display

Type LTPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 480 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 1300 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.3% 98.1%
PWM - 361 Hz
Response time 26.5 ms 1 ms
Contrast 823:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 8 5G
578 nits
Find X5 Pro +32%
762 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Ceramic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 8 5G
83.9%
Find X5 Pro +7%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme 8 5G and Oppo Find X5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 730
GPU clock 955 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8 5G
570
Find X5 Pro +77%
1009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 8 5G
1794
Find X5 Pro +93%
3466
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 8 5G
357088
Find X5 Pro +186%
1020030
CPU 107947 233641
GPU 77924 443346
Memory 75190 174280
UX 94990 159010
Total score 357088 1020030
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 8 5G
1100
Find X5 Pro +763%
9497
Stability 99% 63%
Graphics test 6 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 1100 9497
PCMark 3.0 score 11087 11742
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12.1
ROM Realme UI 2.0 ColorOS 12.1
OS size - 24.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:20 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:54 hr 10:45 hr
Watching video 09:49 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 06:31 hr 06:09 hr
Standby 103 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Realme 8 5G +9%
32:23 hr
Find X5 Pro
29:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 110°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 21 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme 8 5G
81.7 dB
Find X5 Pro +9%
89.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2021 February 2022
Release date April 2021 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

